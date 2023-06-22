417-member jatha leaves for Pak

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JUNE 21

A 417-member Sikh jatha today crossed over to Pakistan on foot through the Attari-Wagah joint check-post to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which falls on June 29.

The jatha comprises pilgrims from different Sikh associations.

In the morning, about 200 devotees led by SGPC member Bhupinder Singh left for the pilgrimage after paying obeisance at Golden Temple.

Partap Singh, secretary, SGPC, said the committee had forwarded 276 passports to the Pakistan Embassy. However, the embassy granted visas only to 205 persons. He said the leaders of the SGPC delegation would talk to officials of the Pakistan government regarding management of historic gurdwaras and matters concerning the Sikh community.

The pilgrims will also participate in the main religious programme to be held at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on the death anniversary of the maharaja.