42.9 kg heroin, grenades seized as cops bust narco-terror network in Amritsar

The Amritsar (Rural) police have busted a cross-border narco-terror network and seized 42.9 kg heroin, four hand grenades and a Star-mark pistol along with 46 live cartridges from Othian village under the Rajasansi police station on Thursday. This is the biggest seizure this year.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out with the support of village defence committees constituted in border villages to strengthen community participation in internal security and anti-drug efforts.

Advertisement

DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said preliminary investigations revealed that the narcotics, arms and explosives were dropped by drones from across the border, pointing to the involvement of an organised cross-border narco-terror module.

Advertisement

He said subsequent investigation led to the detention of two persons, both residents of Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to trace absconding accused, verify the chain of possession and expose the wider conspiracy.

Acting on specific inputs received through the village defence committee network, police teams intercepted a motorcycle at Othian village. On noticing police presence, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle along with the consignment stashed in two bags and fled towards adjoining agricultural fields.

Advertisement

Police teams immediately launched a search and area domination exercise, leading to the seizure of narcotics, arms and explosives.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said an intensive investigation was underway to identify and apprehend the accused and dismantle the entire smuggling network.