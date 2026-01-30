DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 42.9 kg heroin, grenades seized as cops bust narco-terror network in Amritsar

42.9 kg heroin, grenades seized as cops bust narco-terror network in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:41 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police confiscated nearly 43 kg heroin, four hand grenades and a pistol on Thursday. vishal kumar
Advertisement

The Amritsar (Rural) police have busted a cross-border narco-terror network and seized 42.9 kg heroin, four hand grenades and a Star-mark pistol along with 46 live cartridges from Othian village under the Rajasansi police station on Thursday. This is the biggest seizure this year.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out with the support of village defence committees constituted in border villages to strengthen community participation in internal security and anti-drug efforts.

Advertisement

DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said preliminary investigations revealed that the narcotics, arms and explosives were dropped by drones from across the border, pointing to the involvement of an organised cross-border narco-terror module.

Advertisement

He said subsequent investigation led to the detention of two persons, both residents of Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to trace absconding accused, verify the chain of possession and expose the wider conspiracy.

Acting on specific inputs received through the village defence committee network, police teams intercepted a motorcycle at Othian village. On noticing police presence, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle along with the consignment stashed in two bags and fled towards adjoining agricultural fields.

Advertisement

Police teams immediately launched a search and area domination exercise, leading to the seizure of narcotics, arms and explosives.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said an intensive investigation was underway to identify and apprehend the accused and dismantle the entire smuggling network.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts