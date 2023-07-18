42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, July 18
An NRI man was allegedly killed at Thakur Colony here on Monday night while he was returning home on a motorcycle.
The deceased has been identified as Barindar Singh, 42.
Lalton police post incharge ASI Ravinder Kumar said the victim, along with his servant, was going to his house at Lalton Kalan from the farmhouse when two motorcyclists intercepted him on the way. They had their faces covered and allegedly attacked the NRI with sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to DMC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The servant was also injured.
Preliminary investigation showed that the murder took place because of personal enmity.
The police have started an investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark
The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were h...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...