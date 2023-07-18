42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 18

An NRI man was allegedly killed at Thakur Colony here on Monday night while he was returning home on a motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Barindar Singh, 42.

Lalton police post incharge ASI Ravinder Kumar said the victim, along with his servant, was going to his house at Lalton Kalan from the farmhouse when two motorcyclists intercepted him on the way. They had their faces covered and allegedly attacked the NRI with sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to DMC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The servant was also injured.

Preliminary investigation showed that the murder took place because of personal enmity.

The police have started an investigation.