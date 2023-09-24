427 youths get joining letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday handed over recruitment letters to 427 youths.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion, the Chief Minister said in the past 25 days, the state government had given appointment letters to 7,660 youngsters.

He pointed out that this included 5,714 anganwari workers, 710 patwaris and 560 police personnel. He said this was a rare feat as none of the previous governments had achieved this milestone in such a short span of its tenure.

The Chief Minister said a foolproof mechanism had been adopted for the recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of the more than 36,000 had been challenged so far in a court.

He said it was a proud moment as the youngsters were getting the government jobs completely on the basis of merit. Mann said the sole aim was to ensure that the youth become an active partner in the socio-economic growth of the state.

