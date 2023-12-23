 43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating officer of the case

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 23

Special Services Operation Cell AIG Lakhbir Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty and failure to supervise the investigation in the 43,000 calls from Ferozepur jail case.

Inspector Baldev Singh, IO of the case, has also been suspended.

SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating officer of the case. He is AIG, counter-intelligence. He has been given additional charge of SSOC, Punjab Police Counter-Intelligence wing.

Earlier, the Punjab Prisons Department had ordered an inquiry against seven jail officials, including the serving superintendent, for serious lapses in administration which led to three smugglers making over 43,000 calls while being lodged at the Ferozepur jail even as two of them got Rs 1.35 crore transferred online to accounts of their wives.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage, politicians, celebs among attendees

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court places under suspension services of judicial officer

3
Punjab

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

4
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

5
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

6
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

7
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

8
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

9
Himachal

Snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches in next 48 hours

10
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

Fire on the ship extinguished without crew casualties, says ...

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating offic...

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for domestic violence; accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

The police say they are investigating the allegations and wi...

Extremist, separatist forces outside India should not get space: Jaishankar on US temple vandalism

Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US

Was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third conv...


Cities

View All

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Looking back 2023: Shooters, hockey players shine but sports infra lacking in district

Police solve snatching case, three arrested

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Amit Shah

Appoint new Chandigarh Adviser, Banwarilal Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Chandigarh: Cops detain Congress men protesting Amit Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher denied anticipatory bail

As air in Delhi reaches ‘severe’ category, various curbs become effective in national capital

As air in Delhi reaches ‘severe’ category, various curbs become effective in national capital

Taxi driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar

Retired IPS officer who had served in RAW and Intelligence Bureau run over by train in Delhi

16 flights delayed as heavy fog envelops Delhi

GRAP Stage-III norms invoked, AQI hits 406

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in Jalandhar

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

60-yr-old Hoshiarpur woman dies of Covid

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi University reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon, says Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Leaders seek relief for Patiala villages affected by late blight attack