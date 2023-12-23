43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 23

Special Services Operation Cell AIG Lakhbir Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty and failure to supervise the investigation in the 43,000 calls from Ferozepur jail case.

Inspector Baldev Singh, IO of the case, has also been suspended.

SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating officer of the case. He is AIG, counter-intelligence. He has been given additional charge of SSOC, Punjab Police Counter-Intelligence wing.

Earlier, the Punjab Prisons Department had ordered an inquiry against seven jail officials, including the serving superintendent, for serious lapses in administration which led to three smugglers making over 43,000 calls while being lodged at the Ferozepur jail even as two of them got Rs 1.35 crore transferred online to accounts of their wives.

