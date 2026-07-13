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Home / Punjab / 43-year-old specially abled woman brutally murdered in Faridkot, probe underway

43-year-old specially abled woman brutally murdered in Faridkot, probe underway

No valuables or cash found missing during initial inspection, ruling out a case of robbery

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:31 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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The victim has been identified as Neetu.
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A 43-year-old specially abled woman was brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons in broad daylight on Monday in a densely populated residential locality in Faridkot. The crime took place in the Mohalla Janian area in the city. The victim was alone at home at the time of the incident.

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According to police sources and family members, the victim has been identified as Neetu, wife of Pradeep Kalra, a government school teacher.

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The incident came to light around 2 pm when Pradeep returned home after school. Despite repeatedly ringing the doorbell and knocking, there was no response from inside. He called a neighbour for assistance. She managed to open the door, stepped inside the house, and found Neetu’s blood-soaked body.

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Pradeep said that he, along with their 17-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, had left for school as usual on Monday morning. Neetu, a homemaker, had been left alone at home.

“We are a peaceful family. We have never even had a minor argument with anyone. I am completely blindsided as to why anyone would do this to my wife,” he said. He added that, upon initial inspection, no valuables or cash appeared to be missing, ruling out a straightforward case of robbery.

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Upon receiving the information, a police team led by DSP Tarlochan Singh rushed to the crime scene to secure the area and initiate a forensic investigation.

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