440 fresh farm fires take total count in Punjab to 4,062

Even as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported a marginal decline in overall stubble-burning cases after its visit to Punjab, the farm fire cases in the state crossed the 4K mark on Sunday.

In all, 440 farm fires were reported across the state on Sunday, taking the total this season to 4,062. Last year, 6,266 cases were reported till the same date.

Moga topped the today’s list with 52 farm fires, followed by 50 each in Mansa and Ferozepur.

According to the PPCB data, the state had recorded 10,909 cases in 2024 against 36,663 in 2023. It witnessed 83,002 farm fires in 2020, 71,304 in 2021 and 49,922 in 2022.

A senior official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said farm fires would be over in a few days as majority of the paddy crop had already been harvested. “Wheat sowing has started and we expect the farm fires to end within this week, though we continue monitoring the situation till November 30,” he said.