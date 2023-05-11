443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 10

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has recorded 443 cases of wheat crop stubble burning in the district so far. The board takes the help of satellite imagery to identify the sites where residue is set on fire. After getting the images through remote sensing, a team is sent to the spot to ascertain the area where stubble was burnt.

Shingara Singh Mann, state secretary of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “The farmers are also in favour of conserving the environment, but the processing of stubble for use in fields involves a huge cost. We want the government to extend financial help of Rs 2,500 per acre and to ensure eight hours of regular power supply along with farm equipment on subsidy.”

Experts claim that most farmers use wheat residue as fodder for cattle and only the stalk is set on fire. Paddy residue is not used as fodder as it is unfit for that purpose. Hence, farmers burn both paddy stalk and straw close to autumn every year.

According to the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), every person holding up to 2 acres of land is liable to pay a penalty of Rs 2,500 for stubble burning. The fine will be Rs 5,000 in case the land measured between 2 and 5 acres and Rs 15,000 for those having more than 5 acres of land.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmed Parray has urged the farmers to shun stubble burning. “The pollution caused by the burning of paddy or wheat stubble is dangerous for the health of human beings and it should be stopped,” he said.