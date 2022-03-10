Rs 45-cr heroin seized in Ferozepur sector

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 9

Around 9 kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, was seized by Border Security Force troops while carrying out a special search operation in Ferozepur sector along the India-Pakistan International Border today.

Nine packets of the contraband, worth around Rs 45 crore in the international market, were found lying in the fields across the fencing in the Ferozepur district. The consignment might have been thrown into Indian territory using a drone.

A BSF spokesman said BSF troops regularly carried out special search operations in their respective areas to foil nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to smuggle drugs into India.

On Monday, a drone was shot down by BSF troops in Ferozepur sector along the International Border with Pakistan.

A bag was found attached with the drone. The bag contained some packets containing over 4 kg heroin worth around Rs 25 crore in the international market.