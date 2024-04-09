Rs 45 cr ponzi scam kingpin held

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 8

In a multi-crore ponzi scam, a joint team of Faridkot and Fazilka police today arrested Neeraj Arora, the kingpin of the gang involved in it. Accused of duping hundreds of victims of over Rs 45 crore across 18 districts in the state, Neeraj is facing 107 criminal cases in the state. He and his accomplices, including his wife and sister-in-law, had been absconding for the past about seven years.

Belonging to Abohar town, Neeraj was arrested from Pauri town of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. In the last four years, Neeraj and his wife kept shifting from one place to other using fake identities. He used to keep changing his identity, making it difficult for the police to nab him.

Around 47 cheating cases have been registered against Neeraj and his accomplices in Fazilka district, said Harjit Singh, Faridkot SSP.

To cheat people on the promise of high returns in short time, Neeraj had floated a company, Nature Heights Infra Limited, in 2010. While Neeraj and Gaurav Chhabra were the directors of this company, his sister-in-law Monica Tuli was an authorised signatory of this company.

In February 2023, Gaurav was arrested by the police in a February 2017 case in Faridkot. One month back, Faridkot and Fazilka police had started a joint operation to arrest these accused and for this purpose the police teams had visited Jaipur, Gurgaon and Mohali. After getting some inputs from a link in Gurgaon on Tuli’s movement, the police arrested her from Chandigarh on April 6. This arrest led to the arrest of Neeraj Parkash from Panchkula.

