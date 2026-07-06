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Home / Punjab / Protest erupts in Abohar over police ‘inaction’ in tracing girl missing for 45 days

Protest erupts in Abohar over police ‘inaction’ in tracing girl missing for 45 days

Abohar police seek one week from the family and the protesters to trace the girl, who went missing after allegedly being lured away by a youth, Omkar, a resident of the Seed Farm locality

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Activists of several NGOs on Monday took out a protest march in Abohar, Punjab, alleging inaction by the police in tracing a minor girl who went missing from her home 45 days ago.

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The protesters later staged a demonstration outside Police Station City-1, Abohar, urging the police to trace the missing girl at the earliest and take strict action against the accused, Omkar.

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Those participating in the protest included Beopar Mandal president Suresh Satija, farmer leader Sukhjinder Singh Rajan, Gurmeet Prajapati, BJP leaders Dhanpat Siag and Raju Charaya, MC Vijay Chhabra, former Municipal Corporation mayor Vimal Thatai, Deepak Chhapola, Puneet Arora, besides the girl's family members, relatives and local residents.

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The protesters expressed resentment that the police were still groping in the dark even 45 days after the girl's disappearance. They warned that if the girl was not recovered and the accused was not arrested soon, they would intensify their agitation.

The minor girl, a meritorious Class 12 student who scored 94 percent marks, went missing after allegedly being lured away by a youth, Omkar, a resident of the Seed Farm locality.

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Police booked Omkar, his mother Krishna Rani, his brother Guru and Nand Singh under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 96 (procuration of a minor child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 23. The police arrested Krishna Rani and some of the other accused, but Omkar remains absconding.

Maninder Singh, SHO of Police Station City-1, said the case was being investigated on priority. He said that 11 persons, including one from Rajasthan, had been arrested in connection with the case.

The police also maintained that they had been regularly sharing all relevant information with the girl's family.

The police sought one week from the family and the protesters to trace the girl, following which the demonstrators dispersed peacefully. However, some family members continued their dharna outside the police station.

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