45 proclaimed offenders nabbed in Punjab in a week: IG

Chandigarh, August 16

The police have arrested 45 proclaimed offenders (POs), including some who had evaded arrest for over three decades, in the past one week.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in the special drive launched by the AAP government, a total of 186 POs/absconders under the NDPS Act cases had been arrested. Of them, 46 were nabbed from outside the state.

Citing instances of old POs, he said the Ludhiana police had arrested Gurdeep Singh, alias Kaku, of Hoshiarpur, who was declared a PO in November 1985. The Fatehgarh Sahib police have arrested Amarjit Singh, declared PO in 1988. Mohinder Singh of Dabalkheri village in Haryana, who was declared PO in 1989, has been arrested by the Sangrur police. Three other POs, who had been evading arrest since the 1990s, had also been arrested, he added.

The IG said the Punjab Police had arrested 335 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 251 FIRs, including 22 commercial, under the NDPS Act in the last week.

The police have also recovered 9.76-kg heroin, 8.68-kg opium, 11.56-kg ganja, nine quintal of poppy husk, and 49,000 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides Rs 40.50 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-hit areas and by laying nakas on vulnerable routes in the state, he added. “All CPs and SSPs have been conducting public meetings, visiting villages and holding seminars to sensitise the youth against drug abuse.”

