45 Tarn Taran villages cut off

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 18

As many as 45 families at Dhakka Basti of Muthianwala, Jhugian Noor Muhammad and Jhugian Natha Singh in Tarn Taran were cut off from the rest of the world as raging Sutlej flooded their villages.

Karaj Singh and Harpreet Singh of the affected villages said they had no idea that water released from the dams would submerge their fields and homes so fast.

They said they were staying on the rooftops of their houses and were concerned about their livestock. Help from the administration came much late, said flood-affected villagers.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to evacuate farmers and livestock. “The water flow (downstream) in the Sutlej touched 2.75 lakh cusecs on Friday,” she said.

The farmers said they had lost all hopes as they won’t be able to sow kharif crops.

The DC along with Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar visited the affected villages today and said the situation was under control.

#Tarn Taran