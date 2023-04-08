466 boxes of liquor seized

Abohar, April 7
The police have seized 466 boxes of different brands of Punjab-made English liquor from a truck that crossed the Rajpura barrier in Abohar and was stopped at the Patli barrier by the Sadulshahar police on the state highway. The value of the consignment has been estimated at Rs 18 lakh. Truck driver Ravat Ram Godara of Binjasar has been arrested.
During interrogation, the driver disclosed that he was told to drive the truck, loaded with liquor, to Gujarat. After he was to enter the dry state of Gujarat, instructions were to be given as to where the consignment was to be unloaded. The police have registered a case under the Excise Act.
The suspect’s phone calls are being examined to identify the consignee and the consignor. The truck has been impounded and the liquor boxes have been confiscated.
