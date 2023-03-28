47% schools in Punjab, 29% in Haryana have Internet

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 27

Of the 10.2 lakh government schools in the country, only 2.47 lakh (24 per cent) have access to internet, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Bihar had the worst situation where only 4,421 of the 75,558 schools (5.8 per cent) have internet connectivity, the minister said in reply to a question. The next poor performers are Mizoram at 5.96 per cent (153 of 2,563 schools have the facility), Odisha 8 per cent (3,970 of 49,072) and Uttar Pradesh 8.8 per cent (12,074 of 1,37,024).

In the northern region, Punjab has the highest 47 per cent score as 9,013 of its 19,259 government schools are connected by internet. It is followed by Haryana at 29 per cent (4,345 of 14,562), Himachal Pradesh 27.14 per cent (4,175 of 15,380) and Jammu and Kashmir 22 per cent (5,169 of 23,173).

All 2,762 government schools in New Delhi and 123 in Chandigarh are connected by internet. The other states on the top of the chart are Kerala with 94.5 per cent (4,738 of 5,010) school internet connectivity and Gujarat with 94.18 per cent (32,681 of 34,699).

Asked if the Centre had taken any steps to increase the usage of information and communication technology (ICT) to impart education in emergency situations such as the Covid pandemic, the minister said Rs 1,000 crore had been approved for ICT labs in schools and Rs 909.6 crore for smart classrooms across states and UTs.

About internet accessibility in rural parts, Pradhan said the Department of Telecommunications had given the responsibility to the BSNL to improve the facility. Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), a central public sector undertaking, had been asked to further extend its services across 1.4 lakh panchayats across the country, the minister said.