47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

Ex-CM Giani Zail Singh laid stone at Ablu village in 1975 | Students of 30 villages in Goniana block affected

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, August 19

It’s been more than 47 years, when the then Chief Minister of Punjab Giani Zail Singh, who later became the first Sikh President of the country, laid the foundation stone of ‘Sidh Tilak Rao Khalsa College’ at Ablu village in Bathinda district in 1975.

Need to check old records

We have to check the old records pertaining to the project before we can take up the matter with the govt. Villagers can again submit the representations they had given in the past. After going through the records, if the need for a college is felt then it will be considered. — Showkat Ahmad Parray, DC

But even after close to five decades, the project never saw the light of day. Tucked away in the outskirts of the district, Ablu village is situated 30 km from the heart of the city. With no college in the area, students of nearly 30 villages in the Goniana block have to travel to Bathinda city, while some of them even go to the neighbouring Gidderbaha town in Muktsar district.

“Lakhs of rupees are splurged on functions when the CM participates in foundation stone laying ceremonies, but afterwards decades go by and these foundation stones are left to gather dust. Nothing should be more disheartening for successive governments than this. If introduced, students of more than two and half dozen villages would directly benefit from it,” said a former village sarpanch.

Sarbjit Singh, another former sarpanch, said: “We reached out to former CM Captain Amarinder Singh (then a Cabinet minister), who accompanied Giani Zail Singh during the foundation stone laying ceremony on a number of occasions, and gave him written representations, but to no avail. Time and again, our ancestors also kept taking up the matter with successive governments, but the project could not start.”

“Every minister or leader we approached always acknowledged our genuine demand for a college, which would have been instrumental in providing education to students of more than 30 villages, but they never took any concrete step to materialise it. We have more than 10 acres which can be utilised for constructing the campus. Villagers in our area have even used different social media platforms to air their grievances regarding the need for a college in our area.”

Residents rued that their area was located distantly from the city and considered one of the most backward areas in the region with no college, hospital, rail or proper transport connectivity. The government middle school in the village was converted into a high school only in 2016.

“Not just dust, the foundation stone has even developed cracks at some places but we are still hopeful that a college will come up in our backward village,” residents said.

Showkat Ahmad Parray, Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda, said: “We have to check the old records pertaining to the project before we can take up the matter with the government. Residents of the village can again submit the representations they

had given in the past. After going through the records, if the need to provide a college is felt, then it will definitely be considered.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

6
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

7
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

8
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

10
Punjab

Punjab government appoints over 145 law officers

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report