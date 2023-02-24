471 foreign medical graduates to get two-year training

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 23

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday released a list of 471 seats in 11 medical colleges in Punjab to conduct the 2-year compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) of foreign medical graduates (FMGs). The FMGs will be eligible to get registration only after completing the two-year CRMI.

These FMGs were unable to complete their training owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Russia and Ukraine. As a relief to these students, the NMC had notified last year that the final year students who had returned to India and got degrees from their institutes on or before June 30, 2022, would be allowed to take the FMG exam. Upon qualifying this exam, they will be required to undergo a CRMI for two years instead of the existing one year.

The newly established medical colleges-AIIMS at Bathinda, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mohali and Gian Sagar Medical College at Banur-have maximum facility of CRMI for 377 FMGs.