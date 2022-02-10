47K litres of liquor seized along Sutlej

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 9

The Moga police have busted two illicit liquor manufacturing units along the Sutlej river in ‘Mand’ area of Dharamkot subdivision.

Cops seized around 47,000 litres of lahan, 317 bottles of distilled liquor and a boat.

Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Sohal said jawans from paramilitary forces were also part of the raiding team.

He said they received a tip-off that Buggi Singh, a resident of Gatti Jattan village, had set up an illicit liquor manufacturing unit.

Around 24,000 litres of lahan, 200 bottles of distilled liquor, a tube, four drums, two metal pots and a boat were seized. The boat was allegedly used to ferry illicit liquor to Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts, said locals. The police Buggi managed to escape. —