Rs 48 cr credited to flood-hit Punjab farmers’ accounts: Minister

Chandigarh, September 12
Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had credited Rs 48.26 crore into the bank accounts of farmers as crop damaged relief till September 11.
He said the Chief Minister had released Rs 188.62 crore to the flood-affected districts as compensation for damage to paddy and other crops. This was the first time that a government was giving a compensation of Rs 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy seedlings, he added.
