48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, October 30

More than 48 hours after Bathinda Mall Road Market Association president Harjinder Johal Mela was shot dead on Saturday, the police are ‘clueless’ about the two killers.

More than 20 teams of around 200 police officers are conducting raids at various locations to nab the suspects. The call details of the mobile of the deceased and the footage of CCTV cameras installed in different areas of the city are being scanned but there hasn’t been any headway so far.

Some suspects interrogated Many teams are working to crack the case. We have rounded up and interrogated a few persons based on information we received after the circulation of the photos of the suspects. Gulneet Singh Khurana, Bathinda SSP

The police have claimed that some suspects are being detained and interrogated and important evidence has also been found from them. It would be soon revealed as to who has committed the murder and for what enmity, the police say.

The number of the motorcycle on which the suspects were traveling has been found to be fake. When the owner of this registration number was detained for questioning, he turned out to be a labourer.

The motorcycle had been sold three times, the police said. As such, it is being suspected that the murder was carried out from a stolen vehicle.

Police teams have been conducting raids in other as well districts to arrest the suspect. Suspected areas in Barnala, Sangrur and Sunam are being raided by the police.

The biggest challenge for the police is to find the two youths who had fired at the victim. The duo had their faces covered while carrying out the crime, leading to difficulty in getting clues from the CCTV footage. After killing Mela, they had crossed the Lehra Bega toll plaza and even then their faces remained veiled.