4L litres of illicit liquor seized along Sutlej

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 5

Following secret inputs related to illegal distillation of liquor going on unabated in border villages along Sutlej river from Harike to Hussainiwala (70 km riverine belt), which is inaccessible by the road, the Ferozepur police have carried out a special operation and used motorboats to recover over 4 lakh litres of lahan (country-made liquor).

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said, “We focussed on those villages, which are considered ‘notorious’ for illicit distillation of country-made liquor.”

The SSP said motorboats drawn from the BSF and the SDRF were pressed into service to conduct the raid across the Sutlej along Indo-Pakistan border.

He said the police have seized huge quantity of illicit liquor from Ruknewala, Bhoopewala, Vaddian Chakkian, Nikkian Chakkian, Mehmoodwala, Manumachchi, Ali Ke, Chakkar Wala.

Bhargav added that over 4,15,000 litres lahan, 85 tarpaulins, eight drums, silver utensils, besides a boat was seized from the accused. He disclosed two separate FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act.

The SSP said all this liquor would have made way for free distribution during the Assembly poll.

A few days ago, the police and excise officials had used boats to bust ‘dens’ of illicit liquor. Cops had seized over 1 lakh litre lahan, besides other material.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the administration has set up special vigilance teams to keep check on such illegal activities in the border belt.

“We are also meeting sarpanches and other prominent people to counsel them not to indulge in such activities,” he said and added that the district administration was taking support of the BSF and various other law enforcement agencies.