5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Amritsar, May 12
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 5.48 kg of heroin worth Rs 38 crore from the integrated check point at Attari, Amritsar.
In a novel smuggling method, the heroin was kept in a shipment of 4,000 brooms stored in around 40 bags.
Following intelligence inputs, DRI officers intercepted a cargo consignment that was imported by an Afghan national, who used fake Indian identification documents, in connivance with his Indian national wife. Both individuals have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.
The heroin was stashed in 442 hollow short bamboo sticks in three bags with its ends sealed. These sticks were then hidden inside the brooms tagged as “Afghan brooms” and tightened with iron wire externally.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...