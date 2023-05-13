5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 5.48 kg of heroin worth Rs 38 crore from the integrated check point at Attari, Amritsar.

In a novel smuggling method, the heroin was kept in a shipment of 4,000 brooms stored in around 40 bags.

Following intelligence inputs, DRI officers intercepted a cargo consignment that was imported by an Afghan national, who used fake Indian identification documents, in connivance with his Indian national wife. Both individuals have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

The heroin was stashed in 442 hollow short bamboo sticks in three bags with its ends sealed. These sticks were then hidden inside the brooms tagged as “Afghan brooms” and tightened with iron wire externally.