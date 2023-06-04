5.5 kg of drugs dropped by drone seized

Chandigarh, June 3
The Border Security Force (BSF) has, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, seized a packet of 5.5 kg narcotics that was dropped by a drone in the Amritsar sector.
Around 2.50 am today, BSF troops deployed in the depth areas heard the sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, a BSF officer said.
During search of the area by the BSF and the Punjab Police personnel, a big package wrapped in yellow plastic with five smaller packets inside suspected to contain heroin was found, he said. An iron ring was also attached to the packet.
