Rs 5.80L scholarship for Barnala girl Kulveer Kaur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

A Barnala girl, Kulveer Kaur, who is set to be a commercial pilot, has been given the first Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab Scholarship of Rs 5.80 lakh.

Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who has started the scholarship with his own funds, handed over the cheque to Kulveer in New Delhi. The fund was started recently with the aim to assist youngsters of Punjab.

#Barnala #vikramjit singh sahney