 5 arrested for helping candidates cheat in Punjab naib tehsildar recruitment test : The Tribune India

5 arrested for helping candidates cheat in Punjab naib tehsildar recruitment test

IG M S Chhina said a deal was struck at Rs 22 lakh for helping the candidates pass the exam

5 arrested for helping candidates cheat in Punjab naib tehsildar recruitment test

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Chandigarh, November 15

Five people have been arrested for allegedly helping some candidates cheat in the Punjab naib tehsildar recruitment test held in May, police said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media in Patiala, Inspector General of Police M S Chhina said three of them were from Punjab’s Patiala and two from Haryana’s Kurukshetra and Jind.

He said a deal was struck at Rs 22 lakh for helping the candidates pass the exam. The police said at least seven to 10 more people involved in it were yet to be arrested. Candidates who took the help of these people were being identified as well, they said. In October, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira had alleged a scam in the naib tehsildar recruitment test, and claimed that some candidates who had failed in clerical and other tests topped the exam for this post.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia too had alleged a scam in the test and even sought a CBI probe into it.

At that time, the Punjab Public Service Commission had denied the allegations, claiming there was no evidence to suggest the recruitment was compromised in any manner.

The police on Tuesday said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act has been registered at the Kotwali police station in Patiala. Eleven electronic devices, seven mini bluetooth earbuds, 12 mobiles, a laptop and two pen drives have been seized from the accused, they said.

Chhina said the accused had some dummy candidates apply for the test and appear for it just so that they could click photos of the question paper using hidden cameras and share them with subject experts in Haryana to solve them.

The answers were then conveyed to the actual candidates using electronic devices fitted with sim cards and bluetooth earbuds, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

3
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

4
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

5
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

6
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

7
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

8
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

9
Nation

Turkey-Uzbek defence pact will upset India's Central Asia plan

10
Haryana

Power substation in Surajkund gets forest clearance after four years

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

‘Huge difference’ between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at G20 dinner, exchange pleasantries

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at G20 dinner, exchange pleasantries

Since June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldi...

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends in Amritsar

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings could release Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

Police unravel cheating in Naib Tehsildar exam, accused took Rs 22 lakh from candidates

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused