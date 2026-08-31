5 arrested over Sangrur shootout

Five days after two groups exchanged fire in full public view and fled the scene, the Sangrur police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the incident. The shootout took place near Nanakiana Sahib Chowk in Sangrur on August 25. The CCTV footage clearly shows five to six criminals firing at another group. After the footage went viral, the police registered a case.

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Sangrur SSP Ravjot Grewal said the police team led by SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh acted swiftly and identified the perpetrators. The police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, an empty shell, and a motorcycle from the accused. The probe revealed a long-standing rivalry between the two groups.

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