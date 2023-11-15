5 cellphones seized in Ferozepur jail

Ferozepur, November 14
Two undertrials have been booked following the seizure of five mobile phones from the Central Jail.
Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said during a search operation carried out in the jail, five mobile phones, one adaptor and two data cables were seized from two undertrials identified as Sunil alias Naata and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sunny. Following this, they were booked under the Prisons Act.
Earlier on November 6, nine jail inmates were booked following the seizure of 10 mobile phones from the jail in three cases. On October 18, seven mobile phones were seized, while on October 16, eight mobile phones were seized from the jail.
Over 350 mobiles have been seized from the jail till date this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi: Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave 'dug' to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized