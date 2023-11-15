5 cellphones seized in Ferozepur jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 14

Two undertrials have been booked following the seizure of five mobile phones from the Central Jail.

Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said during a search operation carried out in the jail, five mobile phones, one adaptor and two data cables were seized from two undertrials identified as Sunil alias Naata and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sunny. Following this, they were booked under the Prisons Act.

Earlier on November 6, nine jail inmates were booked following the seizure of 10 mobile phones from the jail in three cases. On October 18, seven mobile phones were seized, while on October 16, eight mobile phones were seized from the jail.

Over 350 mobiles have been seized from the jail till date this year.

