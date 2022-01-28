Rs 5-cr heroin confiscated in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, January 27

Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) today recovered heroin worth Rs 5 crore from a cross-border drug peddler.

The accused, identified as Balwinder Singh alias Vindi of Saddu Shah Wala village have been arrested.

Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day, the Ferozepur police had arrested two persons identified as Vikram and Arun Bhatti, while Balwinder had fled the spot. The police had seized a China-made pistol (.30 bore) along with 25 live rounds, besides fake Indian currency worth Rs 80,000, five mobile phones, a car and three bikes from them.

The SSP said all four accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media, and were bringing consignment here ahead of the poll. — OC