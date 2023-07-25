5 die in two road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, July 24

Five persons, including three labourers, died in two separate road accidents in Lambi and Malout areas of the district last night.

According to information, three labourers heading home on a motorcycle were crushed to death by a vehicle around 9 pm on the Panjawa road in Lambi. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (25), Vinay (23) of Uttar Pradesh and Ajay (24) of Bihar.

In another incident, two people died after a pick-up vehicle collided with a canter parked along the Malout-Bathinda road. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Prem Singh of Mrar Kalan village.

