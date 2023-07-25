5 die in two road mishaps

Muktsar, July 24
Five persons, including three labourers, died in two separate road accidents in Lambi and Malout areas of the district last night.
According to information, three labourers heading home on a motorcycle were crushed to death by a vehicle around 9 pm on the Panjawa road in Lambi. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (25), Vinay (23) of Uttar Pradesh and Ajay (24) of Bihar.
In another incident, two people died after a pick-up vehicle collided with a canter parked along the Malout-Bathinda road. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Prem Singh of Mrar Kalan village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case
Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...
Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states
SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project
Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...