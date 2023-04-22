5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 21

Five persons died of asphyxiation while working in a sewage pit in Dera Bassi in two separate incidents today.

Four persons died while working in a pit of a meat plant, Federal Agro Industry Private Limited, at Behra village. The deceased have been identified as Nanak Singh (25) of Behra, Janak Thapa (35) of Nepal and Bihar natives Girdhar Pandey (25) and Kurban (35).

Plant workers said the deceased were cleaning a pit where water, after the treatment of buffalo hides, was accumulated. Three of the deceased were working on a contract basis while one was on the company rolls, sources said.

The police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. The police have taken the bodies and kept them in the Civil Hospital and started investigating the matter.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said, “A case is being registered against the management of Federal Agro Industry Private Limited. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that local resident Shahid and his uncle were running the affairs of the plant.” “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.

In the morning, a 29-year-old sanitation worker died and another was left in a critical condition after falling unconscious while cleaning a sewage line at Lalru. The deceased has been identified as Jola Kalan resident Ravi Kumar, while Gurpreet Singh has been admitted to the hospital.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had raised objections over the alleged non-functioning of the effluent treatment plant of the unit in 2009, earlier known as Punjab Meats Limited.

