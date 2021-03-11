5 gangsters held at Ludhiana mall

Ludhiana, April 23
The Ferozepur police today arrested five members of the Shishu gang here. Three gangsters were nabbed from a mall here, while two from outside the building.
Sources said the police had been after them since the gangsters had fired shots in Ferozepur last night. Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh said the police had been tracking the location of gangsters who had been on the move since last night.
“Today when their location was traced to the mall, a police team reached there,” said the SSP, adding that the police first scanned the CCTV footage. After their presence was confirmed, the police laid a trap after taking private security of the mall into confidence. “When the gangsters were coming out of the mall, they were arrested,” said the SSP. He said the gang was involved in incidents of looting, firing and drug cases. —
