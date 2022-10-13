5 held, 235-kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 12

The police have held five drug peddlers and seized 235-kg poppy husk and 250-gm opium.

SI Amarinder Singh Gill said a car was searched outside Rajpura village and it resulted in the seizure of 175-kg poppy husk that Kulwinder Singh Kala and Sukhchain Singh of had allegedly smuggled from Rajasthan. A team led by SI Shalu Bishnoi intercepted an SUV and seized 60-kg poppy husk from Ram Kumar Meghwal and Sandeep Deepu of Kishanpura village. Another team recovered 250-gm opium from of Mahavir of Dholia village.

