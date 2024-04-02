5 held for attack on woman, robbing jewellery in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 1

The police have solved the case that had shocked citizens when some miscreants attacked a woman and robbed her of jewellery after barging into a house in the residential-cum-commercial area of Street 10 on Saturday.

SSP Pragya Jain said all five miscreants, including the mastermind Vikram alias Vijay Kumar, a former employee of the victim’s family and resident of Kera Khera village, have been arrested. He had served at the shop of Tej Parkash Nagpal, an arhtiya, for about 10 years. He planned the loot and involved Vikram Singh Vicky of Ghallu, Deepu of Bazidpur Kattianwali, Sajjan Kumar and Raj Kumar of Kera Khera.

Investigation in the matter indicated that two motorcycles were used and parked at about 1.5km distance from Nagpal’s house. Vijay Kumar, one of the suspects, kept watch while the other two went to the house impersonating as AC mechanics. The miscreants forced entry, tied her mouth, attacked her using a sharp-edged weapon, robbed her of jewellery, mobile phone and Rs 10,000, locking her in a room.

A case was registered under Sections 452, 394, 324, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC in City-1 police station. The SSP said that the police apprehended the perpetrators through meticulous inquiry. About 45 members of the investigating teams examined CCTV footage and succeeded in identifying and nabbing the culprits within 48 hours. The police have recovered a broken gold chain, a pair of gold earrings, an air pistol, a mobile phone and two motorcycles from the accused.

Two of the culprits have had three criminal cases registered against them in the past. SSP Jain said that this breakthrough underscores the importance of community vigilance and proactive security measures.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar