5 held under NDPS Act

Abohar, July 27
The police seized drugs from Gurpreet, Rohit, Jaswinder Jassa, Sarvesh and Bhoop Ram and arrested them under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...