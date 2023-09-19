Kapurthala: 5 held with 6 kg heroin, Rs 7 lakh drug money

Kapurthala, September 18
The district police on Monday seized 6 kg of heroin and Rs 7 lakh drug money, besides arresting five smugglers, including two Delhi-based brothers.
Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said the police acted on a tip-off regarding supply of heroin and exchange of drug money near Ramidi Bridge and nabbed five persons.
The accused were identified as Kashmir Singh of Dogranwala village, Swaran Singh of Kothi village, Amandeep Singh of Dyalpur village and Rahul and Atul, both brothers, residing at Patel Garden, Dwarka Mor, New Delhi. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Subhanpur police station in Kapurthala.
The SSP further said the police team had seized 2 kg heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money from Kashmir Singh, along with a Swift car (PB-09-AK-1703). Similarly, 2 kg heroin was seized from Swaran Singh, 1 kg from Amandeep Singh and 1 kg heroin and Rs 6 lakh from Atul.
The SSP added that a TATA Hexa (HR-26-DD-2984) being used by Rahul and Atul was also taken into possession by the police team.
Providing further details, the SSP said Sukhdev Singh of Dogranwal was the kingpin of the traffickers’ gang.
