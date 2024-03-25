5 held with weapons, narcotics in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

In two separate operations, the Jalandhar Commissionerate arrested five persons involved in an inter-state arms smuggling racket and an international drug syndicate, and seized drugs and weapons from them. As many as 25 weapons were seized from Gurpreet Singh, Abhishek, Ramandeep Singh and Jagroop Singh.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said Gurpreet was arrested on March 10 with an illegal pistol and two cartridges, adding that he was part of an inter-state arms smuggling cartel busted by police in February. The Police Commissioner said the police also arrested Abhishek, Ramandeep, and Jagroop and recovered a seven pistols, 12 cartridges, 11 magazines, a car and a motorcycle.

The CP said the gang was a part of the dreaded gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s inter-state weapon smuggling network, which was busted last month with the arrest of three.

Meanwhile, in the second case, the Jalandhar Commissionerate arrested one more accused Gagandeep Singh, who had previously worked in a courier service. As much as 2 kg opium was seized from him. Sharma said with this, the total recovery of opium by this gang had risen to 29 kg. The gang used to supply opium to foreign countries through courier service.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.