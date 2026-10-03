5 Indian-origin men arrested in Canada extortion probe targeting auto dealership

Five Indian-origin men have been arrested following a major Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into an alleged extortion network linked to shootings and arson attacks targeting an auto dealership in British Columbia.

The investigation, dubbed ‘Project E_PURSUANCE’, was launched in June 2025 after the co-owners of an auto dealership reported extortion demands.

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The business was subsequently targeted in shootings and arson attacks at its Surrey and Langley locations, police said in a media briefing.

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The BC Prosecution Service on October 1 approved charges against Sanket Singla, 23, an Indian national; Sahil, 24, of Surrey; Simranjeet Singh, 24, of Surrey; Harsh, 21, of Surrey; and Jagdeep Singh, 24, of Ottawa.

According to police, the accused face a range of charges, including extortion, recklessly discharging a firearm at a place, arson-related offences, firearms trafficking and drug trafficking.

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The RCMP stated that the group was involved in extortion, trafficking prohibited firearms and trafficking controlled substances.

Singla was in India during the course of the investigation. Through ongoing efforts, investigators identified his alleged role in the matter and determined that it was in the public interest to have him appear before the courts in Canada.

Working in close coordination with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and international RCMP Liaison Officers, investigators facilitated a controlled operation that allowed Singla to enter Canada for the purpose of effecting his arrest.

On October 1, Singla was arrested upon arrival in Toronto, where he remains in custody. The other four accused were arrested in Surrey and remain in custody.

Police said the investigation led to the seizure of four firearms, ammunition, magazines and suspected fentanyl, cocaine and opium.

Investigators have also gathered evidence related to the possible involvement of other suspects in extortion and violent incidents across British Columbia and Alberta. Further charges could follow as related investigations progress.

‘Project E_PURSUANCE’ was a Joint Force Operation led by the Langley RCMP, with significant support from CFSEU-BC and Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) through the BC Provincial Extortion Task Force.

The investigation also relied on critical partnerships with RCMP Liaison Officers and law enforcement agencies internationally.

“We would like to acknowledge the assistance of the CBSA and IRCC in facilitating a key target’s ability to travel back to Canada, enabling investigators to effect his arrest,” the media statement reads.

Langley RCMP Officer-in-Charge Superintendent Harm Dosange thanked the victims for coming forward and assisting investigators, while Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound said the case highlighted the importance of multi-agency cooperation in tackling complex organised crime investigations.