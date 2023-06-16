5 inter-state drug smugglers held, Rs 40 lakh seized

Gurdaspur, June 15
The Gurdaspur police have arrested five inter-state drug smugglers and seized Rs 40 lakh from them. The cops were on the hunt for these smugglers for the past few days.
The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Daljit Singh, Rahul, Nikhil Kumar and Neeraj Jaiswal.
DIG (Border) Narendra Bhargav said the accused used to bring in narcotics from J&K into the state where they sold these at a high price.
“They were on their way to Gurdaspur yesterday when our men intercepted their car and recovered 15 gm heroin, two pistols and Rs 40 lakh hidden in the dashboard. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station. They are being interrogated and we expect to make more recoveries soon,” he said.
