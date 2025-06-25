5 IPS officers promoted to DIG rank

The government has promoted five IPS officers to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). However, the promotion of another officer, Vivek Soni, has been delayed due to pending disciplinary proceedings.

The officers promoted to the DIG rank are: Dr Nanak Singh, Gaurav Garg, (on central deputation); Deepak Hilori, Gurmit Singh Chauhan and Naveen Saini.

State Home Department Secretary Alok Shekhar said in the promotion orders: “The following officers are hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (level 13-A of the pay matrix) with immediate effect.”

The promotions are subject to various conditions, including pending writ petitions and court orders. Additionally, financial benefits and future increments for some officers will only accrue after the completion of the phase III of the mid-career training programme.

Gurmit Singh Chauhan and Naveen Saini’s promotion is also subject to a review of the select list and re-determination of seniority by the Ministry of Home Affairs.