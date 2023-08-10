5 J&K residents nabbed from Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, over 18 kg heroin seizure

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

Investigating into the seizure of 18 kg heroin from Dinanagar in Gurdaspur on July 27, the Punjab Police have arrested five J&K residents and seized Rs 11.20 lakh drug money from them, along with a Glock pistol, two magazines and 46 live cartridges

This was stated by DIG (Border Range) Dr Narender Bhargav here today. During the probe, the name of their US-based Punjabi handler Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, originally hailing from Moga, also cropped up.

The contraband was reportedly smuggled from Uri sector in Kashmir. On July 27, the Gurdaspur police busted an international gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of three persons, including a woman.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 18 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore from them. They were identified as Vikramjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Sandeep Kaur.

They were in regular touch with Mandeep Singh over the phone even while the police were making the seizure. They were coming from Srinagar after picking up the drug stashed in 18 bags in a Swift car.

“With the help of the J&K Police and the Army, the Punjab Police arrested Raveel Kataria, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Nafeez, Mukhtiar Ahmad and Fiaz Ahmad, all residents of Uri in Baramulla district of J&K,” said DIG Bhargav.

