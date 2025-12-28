DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 5 kg heroin seized, 1 held

5 kg heroin seized, 1 held

Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 08:41 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), apprehended a drug smuggler and seized 5.11 kg heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of Dhandi Qadim village in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation indicated that the seized consignment was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan and delivered via drone.

The contraband was meant to be distributed further, claimed the DGP.

Gursewak Singh, AIG, SSOC Fazilka, said acting on a tip-off, the police along with the BSF launched an operation.

Gursewak said the accused had been booked under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

