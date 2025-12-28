5 kg heroin seized, 1 held

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), apprehended a drug smuggler and seized 5.11 kg heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of Dhandi Qadim village in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation indicated that the seized consignment was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan and delivered via drone.

The contraband was meant to be distributed further, claimed the DGP.

Gursewak Singh, AIG, SSOC Fazilka, said acting on a tip-off, the police along with the BSF launched an operation.

Gursewak said the accused had been booked under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act.