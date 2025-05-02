5 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

The Amritsar police have recovered 5 kg of heroin and a cash-counting machine from a hideout of an absconding cross-border drug and weapon smuggler.

The seizure was made during the pursuit of absconding trafficker Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha, wanted by the Punjab Police in Pakistan-backed illegal weapons smuggling racket. According to the police, he had rented a room in Varindavan Garden on Fatehgarh Churian road here, where he used to hide the consignment.

Jodha was an accomplice of Abhishek Kumar, who was arrested by the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, with seven pistols smuggled from Pakistan and Rs 1.5 lakh. The police also impounded his Mahindra Thar which was being used for transporting drugs.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that Australia-based handler Jassa and his associates having links with Pakistan-based smugglers were instructing Jodhbir to retrieve heroin consignments for further distribution at different locations,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

He also used to collect drug proceeds and forward them to Pakistan through hawala channels, he said, adding that Jodhbir was still at large.

DSP, Counter Intelligence, Balbir Singh said: “Following a tip-off, the CI Amritsar acted swiftly. We raided the house and recovered 5 kg heroin along with currency counting machine from the hideout. The manhunt has been launched to capture him."

A fresh case under the NDPS Act has been registered with the State Special Operation Cell police station here.