Amritsar: 5-kg heroin seized, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the police has seized 5 kg heroin and detained one person in this connection.

Amanjit Singh Bajwa, AIG (Counter Intelligence), said the police got a tip-off that Gurwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh, of Amritsar, were involved in drug trafficking. They had links with Pakistan-based drug peddlers, said the police.

A naka was laid near Kotla Duma village and a car was signalled to stop. However, two car occupants fired at the police. The police team retaliated following which the duo fled towards Kotla Duma village. After the car hit an SUV, the duo picked up a bag and ran towards the village while the police seized the car.

Bajwa said during the probe, an informer told them that the duo had concealed the bag containing drugs at the house of Surjit Singh of Kotla Duma village. The police conducted a raid and detained him. Later, the bag containing 5 kg heroin was found and seized.

A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered against Gurwinder and Harpreet.

Meanwhile, the BSF seized a damaged drone along with 782 gm of heroin from near the Kassowal BOP last night and the contraband was handed over to the police, who have registered a case under the NDPS Act, Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Act.

