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Home / Punjab / 5 killed, 11 injured as marriage party van collides with jeep near Fazilka

5 killed, 11 injured as marriage party van collides with jeep near Fazilka

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Five persons, including three children, were killed while 11 others sustained injuries when a pick-up van carrying a marriage party collided head-on with a jeep near Theh Qalandar village, about 10 km from Fazilka on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road on Sunday evening.

The police said the marriage party had travelled from Tiwana Kalan village in the Jalalabad subdivision to Karni Khera village in Fazilka on Sunday morning. The accident took place when the group was returning to Tiwana Kalan in the evening.

SP Satinder Kumar said the van reportedly collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction, leaving five occupants dead and 11 injured. Hospital sources said four of the seriously injured were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. The deceased were identified as Deso Bai, Manpreet, who was driving the vehicle, and three minors —Sachin, Jaun and Gurleen Kaur. Senior Medical Officer Dr Eric said five persons were brought dead to the hospital.

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