5-km tattered stretch an ordeal for residents of Kartarpur village in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, November 27

Residents of the Kartarpur area, who daily ply via the link road from Kishangarh road to Mustapur and 50 other villages, are a harried lot. The road is badly tattered and accident-prone.

Riders at greater risk of injury It is almost a daily occurrence to see two-wheeler riders and cyclists getting injured on the road. Even those commuting by cars are at no less risk. Night travel is even more dangerous. Former IAS officer

The residents have said they have been trying to draw the attention of all authorities concerned towards the issue but to no avail. The road which passes through Amian Tofa, Ghumiara and Rajav villages is also a gateway leading further to Bhogpur. At least 5-km stretch of the road has worn out from both edges, leaving only a narrow stretch for hassle-free travelling.

A former IAS officer, who hails from Amian Tofa village, said: “It is almost a daily occurrence to see the two-wheeler riders and cyclists getting injured on the road. Even those commuting by cars are at no less risk and tend to get their vehicles damaged on every single trip. The night travel is even more dangerous than the day-time travel. The state government must get this road not just repaired but also widened in view of a good connectivity that it offers.”

Gurmeet Singh, sarpanch of Ghumiara village and Surjit Singh Sodhi, former sarpanch, said: “Owing to daily work, we have to pass from here several times a day. But the elderly and the women folk in these 50 villages are very reluctant to go via motorcycles and scooters for fear of falling off any time due to big potholes.”

Balkar Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Kartarpur, said: “I keep on sending proposals for repair of roads to various agencies, including the Mandi Board. Since I am in Gujarat to campaign for the elections, I can check details of this particular road after I reach back.”