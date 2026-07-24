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Home / Punjab / 5 lakh given cashless treatment so far: Minister

5 lakh given cashless treatment so far: Minister

Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:34 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh today said more than 5 lakh people had received cashless treatment worth Rs 914 crore under the “Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana”.

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He asked residents to report on the helpline number in case hospitals demand “money during cashless treatment” or ask patients to purchase items from outside or get tests conducted externally. “There is no room for laxity. Every complaint is taken seriously,” he said.

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Dr Balbir said more than 50.3 lakh e-health cards had been issued so far. “The scheme has enabled patients to avail life-saving and expensive treatments without any financial burden. “A total of 733 cancer patients have received treatment under the scheme. People are also benefiting from knee replacement surgeries, eye operations and heart ailments,” he added.

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He said patients were receiving cashless treatment at 868 empanelled government and private hospitals, while the scheme had benefited 2.50 lakh families.

According to data, 2.29 lakh patients have availed treatment at the government hospitals and 2.83 lakh at private hospitals.

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The minister expressed concern over the exclusion of PGIMER, Chandigarh, by the Centre. He said, “It is an injustice and discrimination against Punjabis as 24,96,313 families are covered under the scheme. Among them, 24.3 lakh (48%) are men and 26 lakh (52%) are women. Further, 34.2 lakh (68%) beneficiaries belong to rural areas, while 16.1 lakh (32%) are from urban areas.”

Ludhiana district has issued the highest 5,46,380 e-cards followed by Patiala (4,56,730), Jalandhar (3,69,335) and Hoshiarpur (3,45,094).

He said Patiala and Bathinda were leading in terms of the treatments provided.

Checks on private hospitals

Dr Balbir said the Punjab Government had strengthened its audit system and refunded Rs 2.98 lakh to six patients. As 14 hospitals had updated incorrect information, a penalty of Rs 78 lakh was imposed on them, he said, adding that Sarvodaya Hospital, Jalandhar, has been removed from the empanelled list.

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