5 mobile phones seized from Sangrur jail

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 3

After an inspection of the Central Jail here the police confiscated four smart phones with SIMs from the high security zone and another mobile phone without SIM from outside the high-security zone.

As per information on Thursday morning, 120 cops, including 10 police women, conducted checking of the jail for over two hours and confiscated four smartphones with SIMs, one without SIM and identified four suspects.

“The Sangrur City-1 police station has started the process to register five FIRs. Four will be registered by name against Amandeep Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Sandeep Singh. Since the fifth mobile phone was lying unclaimed near Ward No. 6, an investigation has been initiated to trace the suspect, who threw it here,” said Superintendent of Police (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema.

Apart from the mobiles and SIMs, the police also seized four charger cables and a charger.

#Sangrur