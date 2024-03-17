 5 peddlers held, 343 gm heroin seized : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  5 peddlers held, 343 gm heroin seized

5 peddlers held, 343 gm heroin seized

5 peddlers held, 343 gm heroin seized

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 16

Continuing its crackdown against anti-social elements ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Malerkotla police claimed to have busted two gangs of drug peddlers.

It seized 343 gm heroin and drug money worth Rs 1.16 lakh from five members of the two gangs.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Imran, alias Doctor, Mohammad Hanif, Mohammad Azam alias Ganja, Azam alias Vakil and Sagufta alias Bobby .

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a CIA team, led by DSP (D) Satish Kumar and Inspector Harjinder Singh, recovered 270 gm of heroin from the possession of Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Hanif when they were going to hand over the consignment to some unknown recipients near the Katti Road railway bridge.

Based on the leads obtained during interrogation of Imran and Hanif, the investigating team identified three members of another gang and arrested them from different places. Approximately 73 gm of heroin was recovered from the trio. Drug money worth Rs 1.16 lakh was also recovered from the accused.

