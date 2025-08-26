5 pilgrims killed in accident at Pehowa

Five persons from Faridkot were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus collided head-on with a pickup vehicle near Kyodak village on the Pehowa road in Kaithal on Monday morning. Two others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The mishap occurred around 8 am when the pickup, carrying seven devotees from Rameana village in Jaito tehsil of Faridkot, was headed towards a Pehowa gurdwara to attend a religious congregation marking the death anniversaries of Baba Dalip Singh, Baba Jeevan Singh and Baba Jangir Singh.

Four devotees were killed on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. The deceased were identified as Ninder Singh Sodhi (62), Baba Makhan Singh, Kaku Singh Khalsa and Kika Singh Gill, all residents of Rameana village. Tara Singh died in the hospital later. The pickup driver and two others are battling for their lives.

The group reportedly reached Kaithal on Sunday evening and stayed at Manji Sahib Gurdwara near Committee Chowk during the night. Early Monday, they resumed their journey to Pehowa when the accident occurred. Preliminary investigations point to negligent driving by the bus driver.