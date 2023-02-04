5 prisoners get special remission, Navjot Singh Sidhu not on list

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

The Cabinet led by CM Bhagwant Mann today approved remission of sentence for five prisoners. However, former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is lodged in Patiala Jail, was not among them, leaving his supporters dejected.

The sentence of three prisoners was remitted under the Amrit Mahotsav Scheme of the Central Government.

Ex-minister eligible for release in April The former minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, will be eligible to walk out of jail in April, around a month and a half before he completes his one-year jail term on May 19.

Speculation had been rife over a special remittance for Sidhu since December, when the Jails Department started an exercise to identify prisoners who could be released on January 26, under the scheme. There were some indications that Sidhu would be released when the jails portfolio was headed by Harjot Bains. After the Jails Department reportedly prepared a case to recommend names of eight prisoners for remittance of sentence under the Amrit Mahotsav Scheme, rumours about Sidhu being included again gained momentum. The Cabinet has cleared the names of just three prisoners for sentence remission in this scheme today. These include Lakhvir Singh, Ravinder Singh and Taspreet Singh. The other two are Anirudh Mandal and Shambhu Mandal.